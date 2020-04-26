Alleged death of 640 citizens: PDP reacts, asks Buhari to visit Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the alleged death of six hundred and forty citizens (640) in Kano, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sunday called for investigation, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to visit the state.

The party in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, PDP equally lampooned Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, noting that he abandoned his duty as a governor.

Recall that a good number of people were reportedly died under mysterious circumstances in the last one week.

In view of this therefore, the part noted with dismay that the Buhari Presidency had failed to take any concrete step on this frightening development, but is, as usual, waiting to be prodded to stand up to the demand of the office and proceed to Kano state to identity with the people, find solution and contain the ugly situation.

Read the statement below: “The party describes as lamentable that President Muhammadu Buhari, who promised to lead from the front, and who recently took up the toga of ECOWAS COVID-19 Response Champion, had rather receded into the safety of Aso Villa and failed to promptly activate any concrete and visible action to investigate and arrest the situation in Kano, where Nigerians are dying in their hundreds.

The PDP described the situation as yet another manifestation of leadership failure and insensitivity of the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to the plight of Nigerians at critical moments.

Our party holds that the situation in Kano demands an immediate Presidential visit and investigation at the very high level. Those dying in Kano are Nigerians and must not be abandoned. The development deserves an utmost Presidential attention to avoid further escalation.

READ ALSO:

This is particularly imperative as it is evident that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his APC-led administration in Kano State are totally incompetent and have become overwhelmed after failing to take appropriate measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus or whatever medical situation that has taken over the state.

When Ganduje, who is being dogged by allegations of corruption, was expected to ensure compliance to preventive measures, he rather chose to abandon governance and spent executive time pursuing controversial extraneous issues that have no direct benefits on the lives of the people.

It is even more ludicrous that Governor Ganduje chose to politicize the health issues in his state by resorting to unnecessary denials and pecuniary concerns.

Such anti-people approach to governance is always symptomatic of a leadership that did not emanate from the mandate of the people.

Furthermore, it is left for Governor Ganduje to explain why he failed to contain his daughter, Dr. Amina Umar Ganduje, whose reported overbearing attitude in the Kano state COVID-19 task force allegedly contributed to the crippling of the activities of those charged with taking preventive measures.

Our party therefore calls on Nigerians to hold Governor Ganduje and his APC administration responsible for the development in Kano State which had worsened due to the failure of both Kano state and the Federal Government to promptly investigate and contain the situation.

Consequently, the PDP charges President Buhari to immediately wade in and arrest the situation in Kano without any further delay.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: