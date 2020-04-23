All LaLiga players must pass a coronavirus test on Tuesday

Kindly Share This Story:

On Wednesday afternoon, a meeting between the doctors of every team in LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank took place to start balancing agendas for the possible return to training.

The first and most important of all the measures adopted refers to the fact that players will have to pass a test to find out whether or not they are infected with the COVID-19 virus.

The test will be the first essential step that all teams must take before thinking about resuming training or the league season. What the test will do is make clear the status of each and every one of the players, coaches and employees who are around each of the professional football teams.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for club doctors to give their opinion on the safety protocol that LaLiga have passed on to the clubs. Not all doctors share the idea of a return to work, as they cannot 100 percent guarantee the safety of the players.

With no confirmed date for the return to training (May 4 or 11 seem to be the most probable), the idea is to hold a pre-season that will last 15 days, which some doctors and physios see as insufficient for fear of injury.

The first of the tests that players must undergo will consist of a PCR test and a serological test, in an attempt to detect those individuals who are already immune. The second of the serological tests (antibody test), which will be a control test, should be carried out before the start of group training. And the third of the tests will be before the start of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank.

