ALGOVC condoles with Buhari over Abba Kyari’s death

…Says late CoS advocate of LG autonomy

By Chris Ochayi

The Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria, ALGOVC, has mourned the demise of the Chief of staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The ALGOVC’s National Chairman, Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu Iin a statement, Sunday in Abuja, expressed the group condolences to the President, Muhammadu Buhari and the immediate family of the diseased Chief of staff and pray God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He noted that the late Chief of staff was a loyal and dependable political aide to the president and whose contributions behind the scene had raised up the achievements of the present administration to an appreciable heights.

He said that in particular, the President and the nation at large would no doubt greatly missed his intellectual and professional contribution to the nation’s government business at this time.

Onuchukwu who described Abba Kyari as a committed advocate of local government autonomy reminded that his influence on the present administration mostly enhanced the much-talked local government autonomy currently enjoyed at the grassroots level today.

ALGOVC Boss, who is also the Vice Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC, noted that for this among his other enviable record at the presidency, all the Local Government Vice Chairmen in Nigeria would greatly missed him.

He, therefore, prayed for the sick, as a result of the COVID-19 and asked God to grant them quick recovery and heal our nation from all the diseases threatening our lives.

