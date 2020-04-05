Akwa-Ibom Lockdown: Police officer loses rank for rights violation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

A police officer identified as Sgt. Edidiong Alexander attached to Safer Highway has lost his rank for violating the rights of one Dr Daniel David Edet working at the University of Uyo teaching Hospital (UUTH) while on duty.

According to a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer CSP Fredrick Nnudam, made available to newsmen Saturday night, the erring police officer was reduced to a Corporal after being subjected to orderly room trial in line with the police Act and Regulations.

The statement reads, “Sequel to the enforcement of the directive of Akwa Ibom State Government for a total Lockdown of the state occasioned by the incident of COVID- 19, the police command swung into action and deployed all security personnel, including members of other sister security agencies to every part of the state.

“At about 5:40pm of 03/04/2020, the report of an altercation between one Dr Daniel David Edet of UUTH, Akwa Ibom and F/No. 426297 Sgt Edidiong Alexander attached to Safer Highway was received.

“The said medical Doctor was allegedly assaulted by Sgt Edidiong Alexander at Nung Oku junction where he was on duty.

“Consequently, The CP ordered for his arrest and detention. The erring officer who has been in detention was subjected to orderly room trial in line with the Police Act and Regulations and was found guilty by the adjudicating officer.

“The orderly room proceeding was reviewed and he was reduced in rank from Sergeant to Corporal.

“At about 8pm of 03/04/2020 the Commissioner of Police had meeting with the Chairman Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Chairman Resident Doctors Association and the victim where he apologized to the entire members of the Akwa Ibom State Branch, for the unwholesome act/ conduct of the police officer and assured the victim of the required medical attention, and enjoined them to continue to work with the police in this trying time in order to contain COVID-19.

“He subsequently directed all Area Commanders and DPOs to effectively supervise their officers and men, and warned them to discharge their duties professionally as any further act of indiscipline would be met with unpalatable consequences”

