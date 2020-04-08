Akwa Ibom govt distributes COVID-19 relief packages to residents

Kindly Share This Story:

Thousands of bags of rice made from the Rice Mill in Ini Local Government Area and flour made from the first and only digitalized Flour Mill in the South-South region of Nigeria are now being distributed to the people of Akwa Ibom State.

The governor’s foresight in food sufficiency has today become a blessing to the people of the state.

The Governor had in June 2015, shortly after he was sworn in, inaugurated the Technical Committee on Agriculture Food Sufficiency with the bold and daring terms of reference to ensure that the State enjoys food security with the attendant crashing of the price of staple food items such as garri, rice, flour and other consumables.

In a quick and decisive response to the COVID-19 lockdown and the attendant discomfort it has caused the citizens, the Akwa Ibom government is now distributing bags of rice and flour made from the State-owned Rice Mill in Ini Local Government Area and Kings Flour Mill located in Mkpok-Okat axis in Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Nigerians across political divides are applauding the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, over the ability of the State to source food items being distributed to the people as relief package to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic from within the State.

“The main distinguishing feature of a leader who came into governance prepared to impact lives and change the circumstance and dynamics of governance and in the process significantly impact the lives of the people lie in the vision he or she brings to bear in executing his mandate.

“The above, in the main, represent the way Governor Udom Emmanuel has tackled the global pandemic-Covid-19 and we in Akwa Ibom State are proud of him,” Ukpom Bassey, an Uyo based banker said.

Also speaking, Gbenga Akintunde, a public affairs analyst based in Lagos posted a comment in one of Akwa Ibom Facebook groups, saying, “This is the mark of a visionary leader. It is welcome news that the staple foods consumed in Akwa Ibom State are made in Akwa Ibom, the Governor deserves to be commended.

Also commenting on the Facebook thread, Comrade Akinloye Oyeniyi, said he always knew that Governor Udom Emmanuel will place Akwa Ibom State in the global map in terms of industrialisation.

“I am proud as a Nigerian that we have someone in Akwa Ibom has governor, who was able to set up a State-owned Airline. And now I am hearing that food items like rice and flour to be distributed to the people of the State are being produced by the state-owned Rice and Flour Mills. This is great and commendable.” he said.

In his own comment, a Corp member, serving in Uyo, who gave her name as Loveth, urged other Nigerians, especially those in public offices to take a cue from the visionary leadership of Governor Emmanuel.

“I am here in Ikot Ndua Iman, in Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and I can tell you how the Flour Mill here has affected towns and villages in the local government positively. I see heavy-dut vehicles going in and out of the factory and that part of the food items to be shared to the people of the state during this Coronavirus lockdown are being produced here gives me hope that one day, Nigeria will get to the promised land.”

