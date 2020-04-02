Akwa Ibom commences contact tracking of 5 suspected COVID 19 patients, others 

By Harris Emanuel
Following the announcement of the presence of covid-19 pandemic in Akwa Ibom State, yesterday, by Nigerian Center for Disease Control, the Commissioner for health, Dr, Dominic Ukpong has said that the State government would immediately commence contact tracking.
He lamented that the NCDC announced the result of the rest without prior notification to the state government.
He explained that it could be very traumatic for the persons whose samples had been sent for the test to hear the result from the social media.
Dr Ukpong said this during an emergency meeting with the incident management committee which took place at the conference room of the Ministry of Health.
The Commissioner said that there was a possibility of the state having 5 cases of the pandemic but was quick to add that the state intended to repeat the test at a different centre for confirmation.
He said that contact tracing had commenced immediately to be able to stem the spread of the virus in the state.
The Permanent Secretary, Dr Patrick Easiest disclosed that the FH1360 had volunteered to help the state to track other cases. He urged the committee to leverage on the magnanimity of the organisation.
He commended the University of Uyo teaching hospital who he said had offered 24 volunteers to assist in caring for the patients.
He said that the ministry would intimate those who were tested of the outcome of their test and to move those who tested positive to the hospital immediately.