Akwa Ibom commences contact tracking of 5 suspected COVID 19 patients, others 

Dr Ukpong said this during an emergency meeting with the incident management committee which took place at the conference room of the Ministry of Health.

The Commissioner said that there was a possibility of the state having 5 cases of the pandemic but was quick to add that the state intended to repeat the test at a different centre for confirmation.

He said that contact tracing had commenced immediately to be able to stem the spread of the virus in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr Patrick Easiest disclosed that the FH1360 had volunteered to help the state to track other cases. He urged the committee to leverage on the magnanimity of the organisation.

He commended the University of Uyo teaching hospital who he said had offered 24 volunteers to assist in caring for the patients.

He said that the ministry would intimate those who were tested of the outcome of their test and to move those who tested positive to the hospital immediately.