AKSG to name Post-Covid19 Economic Recovery Committee next week

As part of an effort to jump-start the economy, which has received a hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Akwa Ibom State Government is set to name members of a Post COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee.

According to the Commissioner for Information, Sir Charles Udoh, the committee, which will be announced next week, will be saddled with the responsibility to come up with practical strategies necessary to re-invigorate the State economy.

He mentioned that the proactive step of setting up the committee would put Akwa Ibom ahead in terms of economic recovery in the country, explaining that because no economy has been spared the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, “the reasonable route to go is for political leaders to put on their economic thinking caps for quick recovery.”

Sir Udoh observed that the concern of Governor Udom Emmanuel for the welfare and survival of Akwa Ibom people and the State economy prompted his desire to set up the committee early enough.

Assuring that the state government would always work in the interest of all citizens and residents of Akwa Ibom State, he appealed that everyone should continue to stay safe by observing the necessary precautions and obey the lockdown oreder, in order to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

