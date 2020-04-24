Akinwande commends Gov Abiodun, opens food bank in Yewaland

Kindly Share This Story:

The President of Gbenga Akinwande Foundation, Engr. Gbenga Akinwande has commended Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on the measures taken so far in curtailing the COVID-19 pandemic in Ogun State. Akinwande said the governor has shown leadership and great humanitarian gesture by the way he has been governing the state and catered for the populace with various social and economic reliefs’ packages.

He said: “You know, competent leaders are known during crises. Governor Dapo Abiodun has demonstrated that he is a competent and capable leader with the way he has governed the state since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the state.”

Although, the philanthropist still appealed to Governor Abiodun to send more reliefs items, particularly food stuffs to Yewa land because, according to him, many communities in the area have not seen any relief item from the state government.

Meanwhile, Akinwande through his Foundation, has set up a food bank in Ayetoro to enable indigenes and residents of Ayetoro, the headquarters of Yewa North Local Government Area have access to various food items and other relief materials during the lockdown. The relief items are being distributed to the people through the Foundation,

The food bank has been in operation at Ayetoro since April 3, 2020 providing food items to residents of the town.

The philanthropist said his foundation is putting everything in place to open another food bank at Imeko, the headquarters of Imeko/Afon LGA before the end of the week.

He appealed to the people to observe social distancing rule, maintain regular hands and respiratory hygiene’s measures in order to prevent the spread of COVID – 19 pandemic in the country.

The UK-based promoter of sports talents, education and community development urged other well-meaning individuals, philanthropists and corporate organisations to ”remember the indigent, less privileged, widows and the aged during these trying times and support the government to reach out to these vulnerable people in the society.”

