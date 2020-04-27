Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

LATE Chief Richard Akinjide(SAN), has been described as one of the heroes that fought for Nigeria’s decolonisation during the colonial rule and sustenance of the nascent democracy in the country.

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Uche Secundus, who was represented by the Deputy National Chairman of the party (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, made this known on Monday, while he led members of the national working committee of the party on a condolence visit to late Chief Akinjide’s residence at Idi-Ishin, Ibadan.

According to him, the late legal luminary would also be remembered for the role he played in the Second Republic of Nigeria during the 12/3rd of 1979 that won the presidency for late Sheu Shagari, against late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, which he said, had gone into history.

Also read:

He said: “It is our own belief that Baba will be remembered for the role he played in the decolonisation of Nigeria, during the colonial era. The role Baba played will remain indelible in our memory.”

“The role Baba played in the sustenance of nascent democracy in Nigeria. It remains very fresh in our memory.”

“And we will never forget the role Baba played in the Second Republic of Nigeria during the 12/3rd. Hate it or like it, it has gone into history.”

“When such a personality, a national figure dies, it is our tradition in PDP to come and sympathise with the family and the people concerned,” he added.

Akinwonmi noted that the party felt very sad about the death of Chief Akinjide, adding that he was one of the founding members and leader of the party.

“As a party, we feel very sad about the death of Chief Richard Akinjide. I am here for the national working committee of the party and especially, the chairman himself, which is Uche Secundus, because of the esteem we hold Chief Richard Akinjide,” he stated.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: