Akinjide was a brilliant advocate, one of the finest of legal profession - NBA

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA — The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, on Tuesday, mourned the death of its former President, Chief Richard Akinjide, SAN, describing him as an a brilliant advocate and an icon of the legal profession.

The legal body, in a statement that was signed by its National Assistant Publicity Secretary, Akorede Lawal, noted that the late Chief Akinjide was steeped in the ethics of the Bar and made immense contributions when he served as President of the Association between 1970 to 1973.

“It is with grave regret that the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro, SAN received the news of the passing of Chief Richard Akinjide, SAN – an icon of the legal profession and a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association.

“Chief Richard Akinjide, SAN passed away in the early hours of today, Tuesday, the 21st day of April, 2020.

“Chief Akinjide, SAN was called to the English Bar in 1955 and the Nigerian Bar subsequently.

“He was steeped in the ethics of the Bar, a brilliant advocate – one of the finest of the legal profession. His place in the history of the Nigerian legal profession is well secured.

“Chief Richard Akinjide was a renowned leader of politics and thoughts. He was a Federal Minister of Education in the First Republic and he was Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister for Justice in the Second Republic.

“Chief Akinjide’s contributions to the Bar as President between 1970 to 1973 were immense. And until his demise, he was always on hand as the oldest member of the exclusive ” Former NBA Presidents Group” that the NBA President, Mr. Paul Usoro, SAN often consulted on important issues concerning the legal profession. Chief Akinjide would be sorely missed.

“The NBA is committed to supporting the family of the Chief Richard Akinjide as they plan befitting burial activities for the late Attorney General of the Federation, as we have no doubt that Chief Richard Akinjide lived a fulfilled and long life.

“On behalf of the National Officers and members of the Nigerian Bar Association, the NBA President prays for the peaceful repose of the soul of Chief Richard Akinjide, SAN and for the Almighty God to give his family, friends and members of the Bar the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”, the statement read.

