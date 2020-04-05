Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline, on Saturday night, delivered the Federal Government’s first batch of medical supplies from Turkey in the fight against the spread of coronavirus pandemic and for the treatment of those who are infected.

Air Peace Boeing 777, with registration number 5N-BWI, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday night.

Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Mrs. Toyin Olajide, who disclosed the delivery said the flight left Nigeria early Saturday for the seven-hour flight to Turkey and was able to lift the supplies and returned to Nigeria before midnight.

She also said that this was the first batch of the medical supplies from the Federal Government, noting that the airline would leave for China on Monday for another batch of medical supplies for the Federal Government.

“Air Peace will also deliver another batch for the Federal Government. It will leave for Beijing on Monday for 15 hours of non-stop flight to China with its B777-ER, registration number 5N-BE,” Olajide said.

The COO, on behalf of the airline, gave kudos to the Federal Government for its efforts to rid the country of the coronavirus disease, noting that the Nigerian government was way ahead of some countries in the fight against the virus.

Her words: “The management of Air Peace commends the Federal Government for being proactive in the preparation for emergencies, preventing the spread of the virus and also providing the kits and other medical equipment for the treatment of those infected by the pandemic.

“This shows that the government is ready to fight this disease and it is even more prepared than the governments of some of the advanced nations in the measures and strategies adopted to eradicate the virus.”

Vanguard

