A’Ibom PDP, APC bicker over management of COVID-19 crisis

Akwa Ibom State chapters of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have engaged in war of words over the management of the COVID-19 crisis in the state.

The deputy state Chairman of the APC, Dr. Ita Udosen, a medical doctor in a statement yesterday, said, “We are constrained to issue this statement as our modest contribution to the management of the Coronavirus pandemic in Akwa Ibom State. First of all, our party is disappointed that our governor has not been seen in public in the last one month or so.

“Unlike other governors in the country who are very visible in the fight to contain Covid-19 pandemic, our own governor, Emmanuel is nowhere to be found. The complete disappearance of our governor leaves room for a lot of speculations. Is the governor intentionally leaving Akwa Ibomites to fend for themselves in times of crisis like this or is he possibly self-isolating because of Covid-19?

“If the former is the case, we and indeed the Akwa Ibom people want him to please come out of his cocoon and lead this fight from the front. But if the later is the case, that is if the governor is infected as is being rumoured, he should come clean like other governors in the country who had openly informed their citizens of their status.”

But reacting, state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ini Ememobong, said: “The allegation that the governor has not been seen in public for one month now, is another strong evidence backing the veracity of the claim that, immediately a person joins the APC, his thinking faculty, sense of honour and truth are forcefully taken from him, leaving him intellectually bare and morally bankrupt.’’

