Ahmed Musa debunks COVID-19 infection rumour as fake news

Super Eagles striker and captain Ahmed Musa, has debunked claims that he and members of his family have contracted the deadly coronavirus.

Musa who plays for Al-Nasir in the Saudi league returned to Nigeria following the COVID-19 down worldwide and quarantined himself leading to social media speculations he was suffering from the virus.

“It has come to my notice that certain individuals have decided to post false news about me testing positive to COVID-19,” Musa wrote on Instagram.

“This is a pandemic taking people’s lives in thousands so it is sad that some people want to use this to gain followers or views on their pages by spreading falsehood.

“My family and I came in from Saudi Arabia and decided to follow the government’s rule of isolation for 14 days, not because any of us have the virus. We are perfectly okay and have not tested positive to the virus.

“Please don’t fall for the malicious messages circulating about me or my family. Stay safe, maintain social distancing.”

Vanguard

