Agbakoba condoles with Akinjide’s family

…says Nigeria has lost one of her last Legal giants.

By Chris Onuoha

Former President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, SAN has expressed with saddened heart, the death of former Attorney General of Federation, and one of Nigeria’s celebrated Legal luminary, Chief Richard Akinjide, SAN.

In a telephone message to Vanguard, Agbakoba described Akinjide as one of the notable figure whose ingenious impacts made difference in the 1979 presidential election.

“I was saddened to hear of the passing of one of Nigeria’s last Legal giants whose fame was established in the 1979 presidential election petition that brought President Shagari to power on the basis of 12 two thirds equal 13 states.

“And even though I disagreed , still, it was an ingenious argument that I can remember him for. May the Chief ‘Rest In Peace’ and my condolences to his wife Mrs Akinjide SAN,” says Agbakoba.

He added that Nigeria and the entire legal world will greatly miss him, especially his dogged approach and arguments to legal issues and opinions.

