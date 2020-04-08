Again, FG rejects claim of third party agreement on Abacha loot

Kindly Share This Story:

For the umpteenth time, the Federal Government said on Wednesday it has not signed any agreement to concede any amount of money to any individual in relation to the $308 million recovered from the family of the late maximum ruler, Gen. Sani Abacha.

The Nigerian government has signed a tripartite agreement with the United States and the Island of Jersey for the repatriation of the funds.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who made the clarification in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said the federal government is exclusively bound by the agreement signed in respect of the funds referred to as Abacha III.

He insisted that no individual was named to be a beneficiary of any amount in the tripartite agreement.

The AGF said the international community had developed confidence in the present administration because the looted funds recovered before now, were judiciously utilised for high impact and public-oriented projects.

He said it was clearly spelt out in the agreement that the funds would be utilised for the Abuja – Kano, and Lagos – Ibadan Highways as well as the 2nd Niger Bridge only.

Malami said: “Hence, the insinuation of a third-party beneficiary outside the scope of the agreement is therefore baseless and unfounded.”

The minister said Nigeria has no reputational issues over the enforcement of agreements and treaties.

He also accused some Nigerians of mischievously peddling contaminated information out of ignorance, political blackmail, selfish interest, or mischievous intentions.

Malami added: “It is, therefore, an impossibility, and unimaginable, for Nigeria to hand over some amount of money to a third party not expressly mentioned in the agreement after the three countries concerned signed an agreement on what to do with the repatriated funds.

“The funds in contention are not in any way connected with assets exempted by former President Obasanjo pursuant to an August 18, 2003 agreement.

“The agreement resolved and released all claims and liabilities of any kind which exist or might exist against Atiku Bagudu in favour of or at the suit of any organ of government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Atiku Bagudu’s family’s contention which constitutes a judicial action is borne out of Obasanjo’s concession and the claims arising therefrom are separate and distinct.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: