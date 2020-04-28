Again, emergency team averts petroleum pipeline explosion in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In what could have resulted into another pipeline explosion, was on Monday, averted by emergency responders following quick response to a leaked Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, a pipeline in Baruwa, Ipaja, Ayobo Ipaja Local Council Development Area, LCDA of Lagos State.

Recall that there was an explosion from a vandalised NNPC pipeline in the same area a few months ago, killing about three persons in the process before the situation could be brought under control.

In the latest incident, it was gathered that following distress call, men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, both men of the Federal and State Fire Services, Police and other emergency responders raced to the site at Peace Estate, Iyana Odo, Oripako swampy area, Inward Baruwa, Ipaja, to prevent the situation and the area from bursting into flames.

The Director-General, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said the precarious situation was later brought under control.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “The Agency’s Response Team received a distress call in respect of a suspected Premium Motor Spirit, PMS leakage from a Pipeline at Iyana-Odo.disgorging PMS at Peace Estate, Iyana Odo, Oripako Stream Inward Baruwa, Ipaja,

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that there was indeed a PMS leakage flowing downstream towards Iyana Odo, Ori Pako axis from an unidentifiable source point.

“The actual point source of pollution could not be ascertained owing to the nature of the area is a wetland with flowing streams and pipelines buried underneath.

“The residents were subsequently sensitised and advised to ensure they do not carry out any activity that would ignite a fire.

“However, the concentration of the leaked PMS later reduced due to likely vaporization and rapid movement of water downstream, resulting in no imminent hazard.

“With the immediate threat level ascertained as having been contained, the State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA and NNPC officials have been notified for necessary and timely action so they can jointly locate the point source of leakage as well as pollution to mitigate against future disaster and contamination of the flora and fauna in the community.”

