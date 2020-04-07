After COVID 19: Uzodinma to gather 5000 data of unemployed in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo state governor Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday, said that five thousand youths would be captured in the first phase of his skills acquisition and entrepreneurship training for Imo youths.

The Commissioner for Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition, Mr. Noble Atulegu, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, adding that the programmes will fully kick-off as the battle for COVID-19 virus declines.

He said among other things that resource persons will be brought into the state for the different pieces of training, which he said has a short term, mid-term and long term plans.

Atulegu pointed out that, “Phase one of our projects will empower five thousand unemployed graduates and we bring them together, we train them and give them something to start up a new business.

“I will also let you know that some people do not need that package what they want is just that training and they will start making their money.”

He further said as captured by Vanguard “Look at how we will achieve this, for our short term plan is for the graduates who just graduated from school. Because they have been exposed and have a certain level of knowledge, believe me, they will pick up very fast in their training.

“Then for the mid-term plan, is for young people who just finished secondary school. It may take that person a few months or up to a year to catch up with the training and quickly follow it to the last.

“While the long term plan, by that time we must have been coming close to the end of our tenure.

“We must have trained those unemployed, those who were unable to go to secondary school and those who graduated from universities will be empowered. What we are doing now, is to produce future leaders.”

vanguard

