Afro-Highlife singer, D. Policy releases new EP “AfroMap”, organises dance challenge

By Ayo Onikoyi

Malaysia-based Nigerian singer, Obakpolor Esemuede popularly known as D. Policy has released a new body of work titled ‘Afro Map’.

According to the Edo State singer, each track on the EP is a story that exudes pure African Highlife vibes, hence his genre of music which he calls “Afro-Highlife”. The body of work consists of tracks such as Samba, Oganubia, Samantha, Turn Up, Girl Like You, Your Promise, Jor Jor and Where.

In the track ‘Jor Jor’, he featured international female DJ and vocalist, Darling Sabrina while the track ‘Where’ is already enjoying massive airplay in radio stations in Nigeria and already making it to many DJ’s favorite playlist in the country.

He also put up a dance challenge on social media #AfroMapDanceChallenge starting this Saturday 25th April. The challenge requires participants to dance to any one of the songs in the EP and 8 winners would be selected at the end of the competition and be rewarded with a cash prize of N160,000.

D.Policy has over the years been bringing out a lot of African music deeply rooted in Nigerian culture with hit tracks on his belt like African Woman, Fire and Pam Pam which featured award-winning artiste and former MMMG act Tekno.

VANGUARD

