Afripay declares April a ‘no- fees on all transactions’ month

As Nigeria tries to control the spread of COVID-19, it seems inevitable that states such as Lagos would have to experience an extended lockdown; having people distance themselves from each other and stay at home. This month, Afripay joins those companies that are contributing to ensuring the comfort of people while they are still under lockdown.

Afripay, a UK retail financial services company focused on money remittance; ensuring secure and direct money transfers from Europe and the UK to recipients’ accounts in Naira has announced that till April 30th,2020 all transfers to loved ones in Nigeria made on the Afripay platform will be at zero charges.

According to the CEO of Afripay Mr. Kevin Orogun, “The challenging times we are experiencing have caused so many disruptions to our daily lives and routine, but people still need to move money around to support their loved ones.

Afripay is a digital-only money transfer service, delivery money transfer from the UK and the rest of Europe into Nigeria bank accounts through our website or app. Since the pandemic our teams have been working remotely and we have continued to deliver transfers quickly and securely.

With the understanding that every cent counts as people try to maximize their resources but Africans in Diaspora still have an obligation to send money home to their families and loved ones; Afripay wholeheartedly as a show of support for their customers cancels ALL fees on transactions done within this time.

Afripay encourages anyone still wondering how their loved ones can send money directly to them without going to the bank or through a third party receiving agent, to go here and remember to stay safe and stay at home.

