Africa reports 17, 247 COVID-19 cases

The death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic reached 910 as the number of confirmed cases hit 17,247 across the African continent as of Thursday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, a specialised agency of the 55-member African Union (AU) Commission, in its latest situation update said that  South Africa, with 2,506 confirmed cases ranked first among African countries most severely affected.

AU also mentioned Egypt with 2,505 cases, Algeria with 2,160 cases, as well as Morocco with 2,024 cases as other countries in the continent most severely affected.

The agency also said that some 3,546 people who have been infected with the COVID-19 have recovered.

