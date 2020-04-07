Aflik TV, One Touch Charity partner to support front line workers during COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

As the cases of Coronavirus rises across various Nations of the world, crippling down economies and generating fears amidst inhabitants of many countries. Health workers have endangered their lives most and have been at the forefront combating the spread of the deadly virus that have claimed the lives of over 50,000 individuals across Europe.

Aflik TV, in conjunction with One Touch Charity, has partnered to raise funds to support health workers fighting the deadly disease in New York City. They’ve summoned supports from fans and well-wishers who joined in donating for the charity project. On Sunday, April 5, 2020, the team of both organizations visited the famous Bellevue hospital in lower Manhattan to donate food items and other relief materials to the health care staffs at the hospital.

The Associate Director of Critical Care and Surgery who received the items from the organisation expressed his full delightedness and also appreciated the group for carrying out such kind gestures especially at this trying time, he said: “Wow, this great!. Thank you so much for doing this. The staff will appreciate these items. May you continue to be blessed.”

Maria Borge​s, Super model and Founder of One Touch Charity also added, “I cannot live without giving back, it’s just part of me. Joining Aflik TV to raise funds for front line workers was a must. I want to specially thank all those who contributed and also encourage more fans to key into this project.”

About the organisations.

Aflik TV ​​is one the largest producers and distributor of Nollywood movies and African inspired content. With a global coverage, the agency have been commited in delivering exceptional projects that has attracted widespread attention.

They have strong partnership with some of the elite digital platforms like Amazon, Netflix, Itunes, Hulu and Vudu.

One Touch Charity.

One Touch Charity is a foundation which partners with charitable organizations and organizations with a social responsibility to support various causes to improve the lives of individuals and communities globally. “We all need help, one day you may need help. Just one Touch”.

Stay up to date on social media @AflikTV, @Iammariaborges, @onetouchcharity @officialakeju @MediaTodayAgency

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: