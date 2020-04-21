Afghan president, wife test negative for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani, and the first lady have tested negative for coronavirus, officials announced on Tuesday, after reports of an outbreak at the presidential palace.

Presidential spokesperson, Sediq Sediqqi, said the tests were conducted at their own request.

“The president is healthy,” Sediqqi tweeted.

At least 40 employees of the palace have been reportedly infected by the virus.

Sediqqi said that staff with symptoms had been tested, without giving any figure for infections.

Overall, the country has had more than 1,000 confirmed cases, with 36 deaths.

Officials are expecting that new cases will rapidly increase in the coming weeks.

Only around 7,000 people have been tested so far in Afghanistan.

The country’s healthcare system is fragile due to four decades of conflict. (NAN)

