AFAN mourns late COS, Kyari, says promoted diversification of economy

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Sunday, expressed deep pain and mourned the death of late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, who died while battling with the deadly Coronavirus.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President, AFAN, Architect Ibrahim Kabir while remembering the impact made by Kyari on the agricultural sector.

According to AFAN the late CoS was a partner in the agricultural space and was behind the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrower Scheme, which most of its members benefited from that led to a boom in agricultural activities and wealth creation.

The statement reads in part, “AFAN has lost a partner in the Agriculture Space upon the sudden demise of Mallam Abba Kyari on 17th, April 2020.

“He was the man behind the CBN anchor borrower scheme. He promoted the diversification of Nigeria’s economy from over-dependence on oil into Agriculture.

“We pray to Allah to pardon his shortcomings and give his family, all Nigerians and the President the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Meanwhile, the association also assured Nigerians of sufficient food production despite the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic even though farmers are bearing its brunt.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt the farmers a terrible blow but we will work hard to make Nigeria food sufficient regardless”, it assured.

