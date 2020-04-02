AEF: EnergyNet responds to COVID-19 pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

Sequel to the declaration of COVID-19 pandemic as a world-wide emergency, organiser of the global investment meeting for Africa’s power, energy, infrastructure, and industrial sectors, Africa Energy Forum (AEF), EnergyNet Limited has identified with the victims of the pandemic across the world.

In a statement signed by its Head of Marketing, Amy Offord, the company recognises these are uncertain and difficult times for individuals, organisations, and countries across the world.

The firm’s Managing Director, Simon Gosling commented: “We send you, your colleagues and families our best wishes and support as we move towards this ‘new normal’ in the coming weeks. I and the EnergyNet team are on hand to support the AEF community in whatever way we can during this difficult time.”

He goes on to address plans for the Africa Energy Forum, currently scheduled to take place in Barcelona, Spain from 30th June to 3rd July 2020.

“We are examining the advice of the authorities before making a final decision on what actions we should be taking in the best interests of our AEF attendees. We ask you to bear with us whilst we make our decision which we promise to do as soon as possible.

We’re very much aware of the impact of our actions on the AEF community, and want to take the time to get it right. We know our decision will affect many of you, so thank you for your patience.”

If the event were to be postponed, attendees who had already purchased a ticket or sponsorship package would be able to roll this over onto the new dates.

If for any reason attendees were unable to make the new dates this would be rolled over onto AEF 2021.

EnergyNet is monitoring the coronavirus/COVID-19 situation on a daily basis and will keep the community informed of any developments. In the meantime for additional questions please email aef@energynet.co.uk.

