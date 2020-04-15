Adelami advises Akeredolu to set up LG COVID-19 emergency centres

Kindly Share This Story:

A Frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State, Chief Olayide Owolabi Adelami, facilitate with Christians on the celebration of the Easter season.

In a statement he personally signed, the retired National Assembly top bureaucrat, enjoined all Christians to use the period to emulate Jesus in humility, truthfulness and goodness as revealed in the scriptures.

“I rejoice with all Christians across the world and particularly in the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State for the grace to celebrate the 2020 Easter season.

“As we celebrate this year’s Easter, we are faced with a situation of fear which we will surmount with prayers and adherence to the basic rules of hygiene.

“I urge all Christians across the state to offer more prayers against all diseases, especially the ravaging COVID-19 challenge which by the grace of God, Will be surmounted.

“Just like it was said in many places in the Bible that Jesus went to a solitary place to pray, this is the moment Christians, who have been locked down at home by the pandemic should seek the face of the Lord to bring a stop to this in our land,” Adelami said.

The Owo-born politician also called on the Ondo State Government to set up emergency COVID-19 centres across the 18 LGAs in the state to ensure that the virus is contained in view of latest developments in the State.

“The two confirmed cases of the virus in the state has emphasized the need for more proactiveness by the State Government. This includes ensuring that functional emergency centres for COVID-19, are situated in all the LGAs in the state to arrest and contain the spread,” the statement added.

