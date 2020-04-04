Adamawa NULGE Chairman whisked away by gunmen

Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in the early hours of Saturday stormed the residence of the Chairman of Adamawa state chapter of the. Nigeria Union of Local government Employees, NULGE, Alhaji Hammanjumba Gutagel in Mayo Belwa and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

Family sources told Vanguard that the suspects stormed the residence at about 1 am armed to the teeth and shooting sporadically to scare away possible intruders.

A resident disclosed that the entire town was held bound by the sound of the gunshots as some people scampered for safety.

One resident, who pleaded anonymity disclosed that criminal activities has been on the increase since the lockdown over covid19 was slammed on the state last week.

Adamawa state police command has confirmed the kidnapping of the NULGE chairman.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Suleiman Nguroje disclosed that already the Commissioner has ordered the deployment of a crack team to Mayo Belwa to trace own the kidnappers.

