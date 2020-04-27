Activist calls for resignation of NDDC IMC

Kindly Share This Story:

… urges President Buhari to save government’s face

A Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultant (IMC) and Investigative Journalist, Mr. Iteveh Ekpokpobe, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to save the integrity of his administration by suspending the five-man interim management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He described the multiple allegations against the IMC as alarming, especially at a time when the world’s attention was drawn towards curing the globally ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

In the same vein, Iteveh advised officials of the NDDC Interim Management Committee to bow out while the investigations were on.

According to him, the prominent allegation of purchase of COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment by the Niger Delta Development Commission reeked of inhumanity at a time when the survival of humanity was most threatened.

He said, “It is shameful, that such allegations could sprout under the watch of the current acting Managing Director.”

Iteveh expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as shallow rantings by one of the officials of the IMC as answers to critical questions were thrown at him on a live broadcast.

He urged well-meaning stakeholders of the Niger Delta region to speak up in defiance to the obvious pillage of their commonwealth.

“The NDDC is fast eroding its usefulness. What we see today is a far cry from the prospects of the Commission as well as the expectations of the people. If it must continue like this, then the Federal Government must consider dissolving the commission entirely or risk becoming very unpopular in the league of nations worldwide.” Iteveh stressed.

