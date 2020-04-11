Access The Stars music reality TV show: Who wins N150 million star prize tonight?

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

The last episode saw Mimi Victor, Olutunz, Gabriel Songz and SlyWonder say goodbye as they were evicted from Bootcamp, leaving Ada Gold, Loven, Firefly and Kitay crossing the finish line to make it into the finals. However, there can only be one winner. Viewers who have had front row seats closely following the musical journeys of the contestants, have been given the power to choose the winner of this maiden edition by using a USSD or a text-based platform. Voting ended on Thursday the 9th of April.

The contestants have scaled numerous elimination hurdles and are now in prime position to win the debut edition of the music show. The grand e-finale which holds today, Saturday, April 11, 2020 will be streamed live on the Access The Stars’ YouTube channel. It has been a tortuous road for the contestants, however, the grand prize of N150 million, a brand new car, and a management contract makes it worthwhile.

Hundreds of music talents auditioned at regionals across six cities. In each city, the top five contestants performed alongside renowned artists such as Olamide, Wande Coal and Naira Marley at the Access The Stars concert. Only two contestants were selected from each city, with a wildcard online contestant chosen to proceed to boot camp. At boot camp, contestants received intense training and masterclasses from seasoned professionals preparing them for their performance at the Judges Stage Show.

Each week, the celebrity judges were tasked with evicting contestants with the lowest scores following their performances. After each eviction, the pool of talent in the running for the grand prize became smaller. With just a few days to the e-Finale the pressure has been ramped up.

