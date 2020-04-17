Abuja Lockdown: Fleeing driver knocks down Civil Defence personnel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

An officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, ASC Victor Fayemi on Friday escaped death when a commercial driver ran over him along the Gwarinpa/Kado road area of Abuja in an attempt to evade arrest for violating the lockdown order of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Media Assistant to the Commandant General of the Corps, Gbenga Ekunola in a statement said “the accident knocked him unconscious and was rushed to Maitama District Hospital where he was promptly attended to”.

“After specialized medical treatment at Maitama District Hospital, he was moved into a private hospital where he is currently receiving further treatment”, he added.

According to the statement, Fayemi was hit by the commercial driver who was trying to evade arrest by the security officers on duty as he defied coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown measures put in place by the federal government.

“Security agencies which comprised of Civil Defence Officers mounted road blocks in Gwarinpa/Kado road in an attempt to prevent the taxi’s from operating.

“While the officer tried to stop the driver for questioning, he allegedly ran over the Civil Defence Officer and knocks him down.

“The erratic driver was later arrested by the Joint Task Team (JTF), both the driver and the vehicle were taken into custody of Nigeria Police for further investigation and prosecution.

“Meanwhile, the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu said; the behaviour of the driver was unacceptable in the eyes of law enforcement, he advise people not to attempt to evade arrest under any circumstances, especially at this critical period when the world is facing with the challenge of Covid 19. He said, government needs the support and cooperation of all stakeholders in order to win the war of coronavirus”, he added.

