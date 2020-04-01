Abuja fast trailing Lagos as COVID-19 confirmed cases reach 139

Kindly Share This Story:

…Records another 3 cases Tuesday night as NCDC confirms 4 new cases

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA, the nation’s capital city is fast trailing Lagos State in the number of coronaviruses confirmed cases so far released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

The figure released last night by the agency announcing yet another four new confirmed cases showed that Abuja had three while Lagos had one new confirmed case.

In all, Lagos State as on Tuesday night, had 82 confirmed cases while Abuja trailed behind with 28 confirmed cases.

NCDC, on its Twitter handle announcing the new figure, said while nine confirmed cases had been treated and discharged, two deaths have been recorded since the dreaded disease hit the country.

“As at 08:00 pm 31st March, there are:139 confirmed cases, nine discharged and two deaths,” it said.

“A breakdown of cases by states in real time, shows that:

Lagos- 82

FCT- 28

Oyo- 8

Osun- 5

Ogun- 4

Kaduna- 3

Enugu- 2

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Ekoti- 1

Rivers-1

Benue- 1.” 1

