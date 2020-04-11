JUST IN: Abuja discharges four COVID-19 patients

By David Royal
Federal Capital Territory, FCTA, Abuja on Saturday announced the discharge of four patients receiving treatment for coronavirus after recovering from the disease.
FCTA announced the good news in a tweet on its verified handle.
“The FCTA has confirmed the discharge of four (4) #COVID19 patients, bringing the total number of discharged to eleven (11) in the FCT as at 12:30am, April 11th, 2020,” the tweet read.
