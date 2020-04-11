JUST IN: Abuja discharges four COVID-19 patients

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Federal Capital Territory, FCTA, Abuja on Saturday announced the discharge of four patients receiving treatment for coronavirus after recovering from the disease.

FCTA announced the good news in a tweet on its verified handle.

“The FCTA has confirmed the discharge of four (4) #COVID19 patients, bringing the total number of discharged to eleven (11) in the FCT as at 12:30am, April 11th, 2020,” the tweet read.

Vanguard Nigeria News

