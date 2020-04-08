Abducted Nasarawa governor’s aide freed

Kindly Share This Story:

The abducted Special Adviser on Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development to Nasarawa State governor, Mr. John Mamman, has been released by his captors.

Mamman was abducted from his residence by unknown gunmen on April 4.

The Executive Chairman of Kokona local government area of the state, Saidu Kurki, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in the Garuku community.

He said Mamman was released on Tuesday after four days in captivity and would go for a medical check-up soon.

Kurki said: “Yes, he has been released. It is true that he has been released.

“He is in Garaku, Kokona local government area right now but he may soon leave this place for a medical check-up.” (NAN)

