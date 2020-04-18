Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

A rights activist and lawyer, Edward Brisibe, has reacted to the private funeral given to the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, stating that the action by the presidency has shown that “some persons are more Nigerian than others.”

The lawyer while reacting to the death of Mallam Kyari who he described as a national statesman, said the presidency has indeed lost a key figure of its inner cycle who died in active service and “indeed it will be a big shoe to fill by anyone.”

Condemning the ceremony that trailed the burial of the late Chief of Staff, Edward in a statement, Saturday, accused the federal government of contradicting itself in its social distancing order and claims that COVID-19 corpses can’t be claimed by family members for burial.

Edward in a statement, Saturday, said: “First I want to use this medium in joining the federal government to mourn the death of a man that has played a key role in this administration as well as the families of those who have lost a loved one to the virus.

“But however, on behalf of Nigerians who have lost a loved one as a result of the pandemic and could not have access to such victims for burial owing to the claims by the federal government through the Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed that corpses of COVID-19 can’t be claimed by families for burial, the case of Kyari has sown that some persons are more Nigerian than others

“It was indeed sickening and sad to read that the late CoS was flown to Abuja, received by officials of the presidency and family members, and given a private funeral at the Guru general cemetery while families that have lost loved ones to the virus, have been deprived from having access to bury such victims.

“Personally speaking, with the activities surrounding the body of the late Chief of staff, it shows that the average Nigerian who have lost love ones, should be given permits to have access to their loved ones for similar burial because no Nigerian is too equal to another in a country were some persons are more Nigerian than others.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: