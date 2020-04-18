Abba Kyari’s death, heavy loss to Presidency, Nigeria ― Ekweremadu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

FORMER Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has described the death of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, as a heavy loss to the Presidency and Nigeria, which he gave his all.

Ekweremadu joined other well-meaning Nigerians in mourning the late Chief of Staff.

Ekweremadu, who took to his Twitter handle, @iamekweremadu to express deep sadness and heartfelt condolences to Kyari’’s immediate family, President Mohamadu Buhari, and the entire Presidency, also prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal repose.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing on of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“It is a heavy loss to The Presidency and the nation, which he gave his all.

“My heartfelt condolences go to his family, the Presidency, and the entire nation. May his soul rest in peace. Amen”.

The death of Abba Kyari was announced early hours of Saturday in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina.

Adeshina, in a short statement said: “The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19 and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

May God accept his soul.

Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.

