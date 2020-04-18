Abba Kyari’s death a huge loss to presidency – Ekweremadu

Kindly Share This Story:

A former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Saturday joined other well-meaning Nigerians in mourning the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Ekweremadu, on his Twitter handle, @iamekweremadu, expressed deep sadness and heartfelt condolences to Kyari’s immediate family, President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire Presidency.

He also prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal repose.

Ekweremadu said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing on of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“It is a heavy loss to The Presidency and the nation, which he gave his all.

“My heartfelt condolences go to his family, the Presidency and the entire nation.

“May his soul rest in peace. Amen.”

