Abba Kyari’s death, a great loss to Nigeria — Adjogbe

…Condoles with Buhari, the Kyari family

By Festus Ahon

IMMEDIATE past Executive Director, Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr. Samuel Adjogbe has described the late Chief of Staff to President Mohammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari as a committed statesman whose life reflected the rare virtues of trust, immeasurable loyalty, commitment and sacrifice in service to the nation.

Adjogbe in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ogheneovo Itefue,

condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari and the family of the late Chief of Staff, enjoining them to take solace in the fact that the late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari lived a good life worthy of emulation.

He said: “The late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari displayed humility in the discharge of his duties. His death is indeed a great loss to our nation. It is my fervent prayer that the Almighty Allah grants his soul eternal rest.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Mr President, the Abba Kyari family and loved ones who are in grief over his demise. May Allah grant them the fortitude and strength to bear this irreparable loss”.

