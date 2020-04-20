Abba kyari worked to unite the nation, emulate him, cleric tells Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

THE General Overseer of the Faith on the Rock ministry in Nasarawa state, Ambassador Theophilus Ebonyi has described late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari as a bridge-builder who worked to unite the country not just as COS to the president but in his service to the nation.

The cleric who admonished Nigerians especially the political class to emulate the legacies of the late Chief of staff noted with great sadness the demise of Abba Kyari whom he described as a lost to the country and the political sphere.

Ambassador, Apostle Theophilus Ebonyi in a condolence message to the president, Nigerians and the family of the deceased said the nation has lost a man the country needs most at it’s prime time of nationhood.

The minister of God who is also the Country Director of THEOBART Global Foundation extends his deepest condolences to the family of Abba Kyari as well as relatives and the entire country, and in particular President Muhammadu Buhari whom Late Abba Kyari served with unalloyed loyalty, fortitude and strength of will.

The cleric mourns with the nation, as it reflect upon the life of this remarkable politician, nationalist and exceptional statesman who exemplified patriotism, love for the common man and skills of astute leadership and great determination.

“Indeed the nation and the political class have lost a man who was a powerful force for patriotism, discipline, peace, unity and national service.

Abba Kyari’s commitment to the highest standards of national service, loyalty and love for Nigeria stands as an example to all of us, particularly, those who are politicians to be bridge builders and torch bearers of hope” .

According to the minister of God, Abba Kyari contributed in furthering the ideals of political accommodation and peace-building. Kyari understood the deep connection between local politics and national problems, and helped President Buhari in no small measure to give Nigeria a place of identity and dignity among the comity of nations.

“There are only a few citizens of Nigeria who have had such a profound impact on the future direction of politics of transparency, accountability and inclusion in our dear country Nigeria as championed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Indeed, to God we belong and to Him we shall return. In total submission to the will of God Apostle Ebonyi commiserates with Nigerians over the demise of Abba Kyari.

The minister affirms that indeed death is predetermined by God alone, and the exact time of a person’s death is known only to God; but as a Christian and people of faith, the ambassador Ebonyi enjoins the family of Abba Kyari to find solace and comfort in the belief and prayers that Almighty God will surely designate for the Abba Kyari, a place in heaven as his resting place!

May Almighty God the absolute one, the all-powerful and all-knowing ruler of the universe, and the creator of everything in existence grant Abba Kyari’s family the fortitude, ‘endurance’ and ‘perseverance’ to bear this irreplaceable loss.

Vanguard Nigeria News

