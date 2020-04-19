Abba Kyari: Urhobo Progress Union commiserates with Buhari, family

Kindly Share This Story:

The Urhobo nation under the umbrella body of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, has expressed its condolences with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

In a statement released by the President-General of UPU, Chief Joe Omene, the Union described the late Chief of Staff as dedicated and committed to the progress of Nigeria, adding that, Kyari served Nigeria with passion, diligence and dedication.

Chief Omene recalled that the late Chief of Staff was always very helpful in providing access to the UPU each time the Union wished reach out to the President, adding that Kyari’s death at this critical moment of the country’s history has created a vacuum difficult to fill.

“We are aware that the exit of Abba Kyari at this critical moment, is a great loss Mr President, Nigeria and indeed the Urhobo nation.

“We shall greatly miss him. Sadly, his exit came at a time when the world is reeling under unprecedented challenges and at a time when his counsel is most needed.

“Sir, you contributed to humanity and to our dear nation Nigeria. You died in active service to your fatherland and you paid the supreme price to ensure that power is available to us.

“You were always there to grant us access each time we needed to have audience with Mr. President. The Urhobo nation will greatly miss you”, the UPU President General said.

The UPU prays for the repose of the soul of the departed CoS.

