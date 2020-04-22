Abba Kyari renders selfless service to Nigeria – NNDC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The New Nigeria Development Company, NNDC, a conglomerate of companies owned by the Northern states, has said that late Abba Kyari was their former staff who had rendered selfless service to Nigeria.

The NNDC,in a letter of condolence to President Muhammadu Buhari signed by Shehu Mai-Bornu, Acting Group Managing Director, said the entire management and staff of the Northern conglomerate, were shocked by the death of Kyari.

According to the letter made available to Vanguard on Tuesday, ” we received with deep sadness, the news of the demise of Alhaji Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria which occurred on Friday, April 17, 2020.”

“On behalf of the Board, Management and staff of the New Nigeria Development Company Limited, I wish to convey our heartfelt and sincere condolences to you and to his immediate family on this painful loss.”

“Indeed, the death of Alhaji Abba Kyari, a former staff of New Nigeria Development Company Limited, is a great loss not just to you personally but to the entire Nation considering the invaluable contributions and selfless services he rendered to this Nation.’

“We however urge you to take solace in the Quranic injunction,“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un”.

“We pray that the Almighty Allah (SWT) grants you and his immediate family the fortitude to bear this loss. May He also give you the best consolation and forgive the deceased.”

“May the Almighty Allah (SWT) in his Infinite Mercy, grant him Jannatul Firdausi. Ameen.”

