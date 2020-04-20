Abba Kyari: Nwosu commiserates with Buhari, Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ALL Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Uche Nwosu, has expressed sadness on the demise of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, describing it as a great loss not only to the president but also the nation in general.

Now,who commiserated with President Buhari following Kyari’s death, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, noted that the late Chief of Staff was a stabilizer that promoted the country’s unity above ethnic and religious considerations.

According to him, Kyari’s commitment to the development of the nation’s democracy and good governance underscored his unflinching support for President Buhari’s administration.

“Abba Kyari’s death is a huge loss not just to President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC family but the entire nation. He was a man of uncommon integrity who believed in the Nigerian project. He was one of the few highly educated Nigerians, who don’t believe in imposing their personalities but devote their knowledge to build a better Nigeria. We will all miss him,” he said in the statement.

He added: “I want to take this time to commiserate with our President, Muhammadu Buhari and the entire Nigerians. We should not be demoralised by the death but rather should be galvanised and more resolute on winning the fight against the Coronavirus.”

Vanguard

