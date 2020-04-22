Abba Kyari: Much ado about a life ‘well spent’

Kindly Share This Story:

Prince Udensi

The office of “Chief of Staff” is one of the most celebrated government positions in Nigeria today but widely misunderstood.

This is clearly visible in the vile reactions that had trailed the death of the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Although Mr. Kyari has his shortcomings like every other mortal, his role and services are to his boss more than anything or anyone else.

While patriotism and commitment are necessary requirements for other public offices, trust, and unfettered loyalty is to that of Chief of Staff.

In his role, Kyari carried out his duties with utmost professionalism and dedication. Those who were abreast of his activities saw Kyari as a perfect replica of his boss. He was the vessel in which PMB’s power flowed from. Although he operated largely behind the scene, he was powerful, uncelebrated, and feared. Those who couldn’t attack the President took on him instead, he received hatred and bullets for his boss with pleasure.

Kyari wasn’t just an opportunist politician cum Mr. President’s Chief of staff. He has built a career over the years through hard work in various sectors – journalism, banking, judiciary, and oil and gas with thorough administrative experience.

His rise to power and influence wasn’t a fluke, he has managed to perfect the game of politics and the intrigues that comes with power.

Yes, he was a cabal, an unelected power broker. Only those who have never come close to power see that as a vice. Those who couldn’t hurt the President directed all their venoms at him, and he took that with all equanimity. He became the punching bag for anything bad about the Buhari presidency.

However, those who debated his public career are free to do so. But what he has achieved through the years from such a humble beginning to the highest pinnacle of corporate and public leadership is a testament to his remarkable personality.

Even more remarkable, is that he didn’t forget his friends throughout his positive transformation whether east or west, north or south.

While Abba Kyari may have died along with some regrets, it was his matchless competence and unfettered loyalty to his boss; Mr. President that led to him being calumniated and despised by his detractors.

Those who celebrated the death of Mallam Abba Kyari must know that what has beckoned on him didn’t come as a result of his age, public status, political affliction, region, or religion. Death is an inevitable coin everyone must pick. While looking backward, the people of Borno State, the Kyaris, and numerous Nigerians who had benefitted from the benevolence and magnanimity of the late Chief Of Staff will continue to tell his story.

In years to come, history and political science students will find Mallam Abba Kyari interesting.

The power, influence, intrigues, mystery, and controversy surrounding his person, and the office will dominate public discussion in years to come.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: