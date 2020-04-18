Vanguard Logo

Abba Kyari did a good job serving Buhari — Reno Omokri

Abba Kyari

Author, Lawyer, and founder of a multimedia project, Build Up Nigeria, Reno Omokri has commended the late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

The Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan during his time as the President of Nigeria has said that Abba Kyari was selected by President Muhammadu Buhari himself and he did a good job serving him.

He made it know via twitter that Abba Kyari should be allowed to rest in peace.

