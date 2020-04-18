Abba Kyari did a good job serving Buhari — Reno Omokri

Kindly Share This Story:

Author, Lawyer, and founder of a multimedia project, Build Up Nigeria, Reno Omokri has commended the late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

The Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan during his time as the President of Nigeria has said that Abba Kyari was selected by President Muhammadu Buhari himself and he did a good job serving him.

He made it know via twitter that Abba Kyari should be allowed to rest in peace.

Abba Kyari was not elected. He was selected by @MBuhari to serve him. He did a good job serving Buhari. Take your anger out on Buhari. He is the one you elected. Allow Kyari to RIP. If you have a friend as loyal as Abba Kyari, God has blessed you! #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 18, 2020

vanguard

