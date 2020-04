Kindly Share This Story:

By Simon Abah

IF you have travelled widely – locally and across many countries, you will find out that people of all cultures and religions share some common qualities: humanity, justice, courage, wisdom/knowledge, temperance and belief in divine existence.

Where then is the justice in gloating over the death of a mere mortal? “His body need not be given to his family; the government should bury him like others and not treat him with respect because he was a rich man,” the woman said with hatred on her face, you would think she knew Abba Kyari personally. “The government should cremate him,” the man replied his female collaborator.

I recall when General Sani Abacha died. I was a scholar then at the University of Ibadan. People walked on their heads in celebration. Is Nigeria today any better post Sani Abacha? When Patrick Yakowa, the late governor of Kaduna State died in a fatal helicopter crash, youths in Kaduna bicycled and motor cycled celebrating wildly. Are they in nirvana now? The situation in Kaduna these days is worse than in the days of Patrick Yakowa.

Many Nigerians do not live happy, better lives because of the tendency to beef people under the guises of religion, ethnicity and region and in this case Abba Kyari became the scape-goat.

I saw someone in the drug store upchuck all over the place because he laughed too much whilst discussing Kyari’s sudden demise, he didn’t mind his own pitiable health.

Despite the lockdown – some were lost in alcoholic mists discussing Kyari, I could hear some persons from my bedroom window engage in mental thuggery, screaming like banshees trapped in cosmos, and coming apart at the seams laughing with gusto on the road. But they never can take something away from the dead man; Abba Kyari was brilliant in his own right and achieved many first. He was no Adolf Hitler and Hienrich Himmler.

I never met him – but I write this for humanity sake: don’t gloat when people die, especially when such individuals are not in the class of Shekau, Lawrence Anini and Monday Osunbor. A chief of staff can only be as powerful as the president wants him to be. Abba Kyari was a man of immense knowledge, you only need to read his profile to know so and the president needed his wealth of knowledge to help him deliver on his electoral promise.

The same way President Richard Nixon did when he appointed H.R. Haldeman, as his powerful chief of staff. It is on record that H.R. Haldeman became the second most powerful person in the country under the administration of Richard Nixon and so I wonder why people misjudged Abba Kyari for the failings of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Maybe worry warts wanted Kyari to have been disloyal to the president. If he did so, he might have said farewell to his job earlier than when death came calling? For whatever it is worth, Abba Kyari had a quiet life free from controversies and President Muhammadu Buhari couldn’t have been his ragdoll. The buck stops at the president’s table (“The buck stops here” U.S. President Harry S. Truman) and not his chief of staff.

Perceived enemies seem to appear stronger when negotiations are held in their comfort zones. Those who loved to hate Kyari exploited this strategy in his life time and never ventured out of comfort zones to know him personally before judging him. They believed what they read about him in the media.

The office he occupied was powerful indeed and, he may have stepped on toes, but I believe that his brief was to check the excesses of hangers-on, the temperament of others especially those with rasping attitude to make Nigeria unsafe. I wish he served his full time and lived many years outside the administration to belie the impression people held about him. Political persons know that they would have enemies.

But Abba Kyari didn’t make the mistake of having unnecessary ones. He mended fences with the media because he knew that the fourth estate is too powerful to have issues with. Do not forget that the media greatly contributed to President Richard Nixon’s downfall in 1974.

While gloomy-Guses blame Abba Kyari even in death, killings are on-going in Jos, Taraba, Niger, Katsina and many places in Nigeria. The level of violence in Nigeria now is worse than in the days of Goodluck Jonathan. Nigeria’s future is guided by people in every corner and bends who are not bothered about Nigeria. Events have proven so.

The Nigerian state away from Abba Kyari is encumbered with years of non-performance by politicians, nothing tangible; politicians in the fourth republic appear to be devoid of experience to take Nigerians to Shangri-La, they enjoy the roles, not duties of office and many haven’t mastered the emotions necessary for high office.

The president in his last term in office needs the blue print of Kyari for the development of a rich country with so much potential but whose system in Nigeria is a failed one. Whatever failings Kyari might have had, owing to human foibles, he was not a rabble-rouser for division and he didn’t encourage the government to deal mercilessly with political enemies, and he took the affairs of state earnestly.

As stated elsewhere, “the lack of attention to state affairs by the people of Congo is responsible for the poor state of affairs there today despite the great number of mineral resources. The Belgian Colonial Masters told them that they wouldn’t be able to manage their affairs if they got independence because they weren’t ready. And although the Belgians destroyed the administrative system of the Congolese in that way weakening their capacity to provide effective leadership across the country, the British did Nigerians a favour by leaving our administrative system intact. Yet, years after Colonial rule, we blame the British for not being able to govern ourselves.”

Please stop the acerbity against Abba Kyari, for he was a good administrator. Despite the sudden death, history would be kind to him. He left legacies enough to be talked about. Farewell Abba Kyari.

Abah, a teacher, speaker, campaigner and consultant, wrote from Abuja

VANGUARD

