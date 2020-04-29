AANI expresses worry over increasing cases from COVID-19 pandemic in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

Calls on FG, Kano Govt to act fast

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Alumni Association of National Institute, AANI, Wednesday, expressed worry over increasing cases from Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in Kano State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the President, AANI, former Inspector General of Police, IGP, MD Abubakar, following the worrisome situation of spread of the deadly virus in Kano State, which is fast becoming new epicenter.

The statement reads in part, “We have noticed that Kano is rapidly becoming the new epicenter of the pandemic with reports of alarming increases in deaths recorded daily in the ancient city of Kano from unexplained causes.

“To date a number of prominent indigenes have died and more deaths are recorded on daily basis. There is therefore the urgent need for thorough to investigation by the Federal and State Governments.

“The lack of testing centers in the most populous state of the federation needs urgent attention of the federal authorities if a great tragedy is to be avoided. Kano as a centre of commerce with a diverse and highly mobile population can easily reverse the gains made so far in this war if the situation is not immediately attended to.

“We are however encouraged by the President’s decision by the deployment of human, material and technical resources to support and strengthen the Kano State Government’s effort. We urge the Federal and Kano State Governments to cooperate and act fast in the interest of all Nigerians.

“Finally, we wish to take this opportunity to offer our heartfelt condolences to all who have lost their loved ones under these circumstances.”

However, the AANI boss acknowledged effort of federal and state governments for various measures put in place to contain the pandemic and also saluted sacrifices Nigerians are making under the measures including lockdowns, stay-at-home, and others.

“We salute our fellow Nigerians and implore them to remain steadfast and to continue to give maximum cooperation to governments at levels. This is to ensure that the nation gets over this unfortunate situation in the shortest of time possible.

“We wish to commend our health workers, the security agencies, and all those that are in the

frontline of this war. The association expresses deep appreciation to all who have made donations in cash or kind in order to support the measures taken by government and to ameliorate the hardship Nigerians are going through as a result of this lockdown due to COVID-19”, he added.



