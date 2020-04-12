A dating app for men with big penises attracts 400 women in one week

Kindly Share This Story:

Penis size matters. Almost 400 women have signed up for a British dating site, which specifically caters to men with large penises, in just one week.

The app has the ability to block lying men, who exaggerate their measurements.

David Minns, the founder of dating, said: “We have introduced a ‘not big enough’ report button.”

He claims that the average member has an eight-inch penis, but claims it to be 11 inches.

The latest members of the app include 391 women and 833 men.

In Sheffield, it seems that size really does matter as 38% of sign-ups were female. In Coventry, this number hits 36% and in Leeds 34%.

London’s women made up just 29% of sign-ups in the area, with 26% in Liverpool and just 19% in Cardiff.

Men have to exceed the global average willy size of 5.5 inches to join.

In November last year, the NHS revealed that the average UK penis was 3.7 inches, when flaccid and 5.1 inches when erect.

The figures came following research at University College London, which looked at the lengths of penises of 104 men, including teenagers and pensioners.

They also found that some men were “growers” and other “showers”.

Research, based on the penis measurements of 2,770 men, found that shorter penises increased by 86% when erect, twice that of longer penises which grew 47%.

Founder, David, said: “It seems size really does matter, for some ladies at least.”

He added: “During lockdown, we insist members size each other up and only start dating when it’s safe.”

