80 in Lagos, as confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria hit 1095

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it has recorded 114 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

In a tweet on Friday night, NCDC said that the new cases had taken the total number of infections in the country to 1095.

The centre said that 80 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos,

“On the 24th of April 2020, 114 new confirmed cases and one new death were recorded in Nigeria.

“One new state (Zamfara) has reported a confirmed case in the last 24 hours.

” Till date, 1095 cases have been confirmed, 208 cases have been discharged and thirty-two deaths have been recorded in 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 114 new cases are reported from nine states- Lagos (80), Gombe (21), FCT (5), zamfara (2), Edo (2), Ogun (1), Oyo (1), Kaduna (1), Sokoto (1).

As at 11:30 pm 24th April, confirmed cases by states: Lagos-657, FCT-138, Kano-73, Ogun-35, Gombe-30, Katsina-21, Osun-20, Edo-19, Oyo-18, Borno-12, Kwara-11, Akwa Ibom-11, Kaduna-10, Bauchi-8, Delta-6, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Rivers-3, Jigawa-2, Enugu-2, Niger-2, Abia-2, Zamfara-2, Sokoto-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1, Adamawa-1, Plateau-1.

The NCDC reiterated that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, will continue to coordinate the national response activities.

