71-year-old farmer in Ondo kills wife with blows

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

It was a sad Easter Monday in ldanre, Ondo state as a 71-year-old farmer, Eric Olowokande, killed his 52-year-old wife, Mojere, with blows during a fisticuff.

A family source disclosed that the couple had a disagreement and in the process, the suspect rained some blows on the wife which led to her death.

Mojere was alleged to have to die before she was rushed to the hospital from their Yaba street residence in ldanre council area of the state early yesterday.

The reason for the fight could not be ascertained but a source said it had to do with money for the festivity which the husband was unable to provide when the deceased requested.

Efforts by their neighbours to placate the couple from engaging in a fight reportedly fell on deaf ears as they continued until the unfortunate happened.

The suspect reportedly fled to the farm to evade arrest by the police who were invited when it was discovered that the wife had died.

The remains of the deceased had since been deposited at General Hospital, Idanre for autopsy.

Family of the deceased have pleaded with the police authorities to prosecute the suspect and should not sweep the incident under the carpet.

Contacted, the police image maker, Lee Teo lkoro, confirmed the killing of the deceased by the husband over a disagreement.

Ikoro said that the suspect being an old man had been arrested from his hideout and would be prosecuted after the completion of the investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

