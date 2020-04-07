7 Start-ups receive $3,000 funding to curb spread of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As part of efforts to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in the country, seven start-ups who are currently deploying solutions and platforms to mitigate the rapid spread of the virus on Friday, received $3,000 support fund from the #COVID19 Innovation Challenge Virtual Demo Day.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Ventures Platform Communication Lead, Joy Mabia, which explained that the seven start-ups received $3,000 each equity-free grant funding from Ventures Platform and its partners – Loftyinc Allied Partners Ltd, Silverchip Fox Consulting, Bluechip Technologies, AGS Tribe, ACIOE, Lakunle Runsewe, Manasseh Egedegbe, Venture Garden Group, NESG, Sterling Bank and the Lagos State Science and Research Innovation Council (LASRIC), and not $1,000 that was initially announced at the call for application.

According to Mabia, the winning startups will also pitch their ideas to MTN staff serving as volunteer mentors and receive invaluable feedback on the required technical, business and functional skills to enhance their solutions before they are deployed in the fight to flatten the curve.

The challenge was organised by the Ventures Platform and supported by MTN, Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), and Lagos State Science and Research Innovation Council (LASRIC).

“We consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to lend our expertise and capabilities to the development of impactful innovations which can make a difference in curbing the spread of infection. We must all remain dedicated to bringing hope to our communities, especially in these times because there is only one way through this. Working together, with everyone doing what they can”, he said.

Also speaking on the collaboration was the Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who said a whole-of-society approach is required to flatten the curve and enable gradual re-opening of the economy.

He also expressed gratitude to Ventures Platform, MTN, and Lagos State Science and Research Innovation Council for supporting in mobilizing innovative tech solutions to strengthen the national response to COVID-19.

“These solutions would be integrated with existing technology deployed for surveillance, contact tracing, and risk communications activities”, he said.

In the same vein, Founder of Ventures Platform, Kola Aina, who acknowledged partners including MTN who joined VP, LASRIC, NCDC, and others in supporting the solutions to tackle COVID-19 in the continent.

“We would like to especially acknowledge all our partners, especially MTN who joined VP, LASRIC, NCDC, and many others, in supporting these solutions to tackle COVID-19 in Africa. This is the time for more work and as we say in Africa, it takes a village – I am so grateful to our village for making this happen and we continue to call on more corporate organisations to support these start-ups.”

The statement added that NCDC is working with the following startups: GLOEPID that will be powering the NCDC’s official bot tool for self-assessment and contact tracing. The official mobile application will soon be available on app stores; Wellvis Health’s COVID Triage, to support NCDC in risk assessment. With their self-administered risk assessment tool, users will be able to assess their risk level for contacting COVID-19; INFODEMICS, a risk communications platform that helps disseminate health information in times of pandemic, will support NCDC to monitor and debunk fake news about the COVID-19 pandemic.

INFODEMICS in collaboration with the NCDC is launching a web page that enables users to report fake news and get reliable information. They will also aid in disseminating information about the pandemic to local remote communities in local languages.

MTN will also be working with three of the winning startups- Wellvis Health’s COVID Triage, GLOEPID, and My Service Agent providing funding and mentorship.

