68-year-old woman delivers twins in LUTH

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, said on Sunday it has successfully delivered a 68-year-old woman of a set of twins, following an Invitro Fertilisation (IVF) conception.

The Chairman, LUTH Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, told journalists the woman was pregnant for the first time.

Adeyemo said she was delivered on April 14 through an elective Caesarean section, at 37 weeks gestation.

He said that the IVF and embryo transfer were done at a facility outside LUTH.

Adeyemo added that the woman was, thereafter, referred to LUTH at early gestation and was subsequently managed till she was delivered.

“This is the first in LUTH, Nigeria and Africa,” he said, adding that both the mother and the babies were in good condition. (NAN)

