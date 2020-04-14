48-yr-old murdered in his sleep in Nsukka

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

NSUKKA – A 48-year-old man, Joseph Ogbonna, has been murdered by an unknown hoodlum in his sleep at his compound, Ama-afor, in Ovoko, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State on Saturday.

A neighbour, Silas Ugwuoke, who had gone to meet him for a crucial appointment in the morning of Sunday raised the alarm when he discovered his lifeless body on the floor in a pool of blood.

Residents who gathered at the scene said that the deceased was dragging a piece of land with a suspect, now at large, but could not ascertain whether his death was linked to that.

They informed Vanguard that his head was smashed with a moulded brick.

Expressing his shock, Onyekachi Eze, said he was surprised that people can go to this extent to vent their anger on their rivaries, adding that it was sacrilegious to murder someone in his sleep.

However, a source who spoke in condition of anonymity confirmed that officers of Nigerian Police Force, Ibagwa Division have arrested a suspect in connection with the crime.

When Vanguard reached the spokesperson of Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, for his comment on this development, he was said to be driving to a function.

However, subsequent calls and messages put to his phone line were not attended to at the time of filing this report.

